KARACHI - A tree planting project sponsored by China’s Yunnan province had been completed around the National Highway-5 (N-5), to increase greenery and reduce soil erosion. Under the project popularly known as “Go Green Pakistan, Yunnan Chapter, Page 1,” 5000 high temperature and drought-resistant tree saplings are standing along N-5 Highway in southern Sindh, China Economic Net (CEN) reported. As Pakistan recently faced severe outcomes of challenges of climate change and floods - Yunnan, a region renowned for its efforts to restore forests and reduce pollution, stepped forward to help its neighboring country. The plantation project was carried out in Southern Sindh, along the central separator and the interchange area of N-5, Pakistan’s north-south traffic trunk road. Southern Sindh is one of the hardest hit areas of extreme weather.