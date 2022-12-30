Share:

A local court in Lahore on Friday sent Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf on 2-day physical remand in a land fraud case.

The PML-N MNA was produced before the district and sessions court, Lahore where Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) sought his physical remand.

After hearing arguments, the court approved 2-day physical remand of Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf.

Punjab anti-corruption establishment team Tuesday arrested PML-N MNA Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf over ‘land grabbing’ charges.

The PML-N MNA from NA-161 Sahiwal is accused of occupying 157 acres of government land. The Punjab anti-corruption department said the PML-N lawmaker occupied the land through fake documents with the help of Muhammad Saleem Patwari.

The lawmaker has been arrested after confirmation of the charge. A case has also been registered against the PML-N lawmaker, the spokesperson said.