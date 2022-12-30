Share:

Rawalpindi - The police along with commandos of Elite Force carried out a massive operation in various areas of Chakri and volatile Chontra on Thursday and rounded up 83 suspects harbored by owners of illegal housing societies, informed sources on Thursday. Police also seized arms and ammunition from the possession of the detained suspects involved in fueling terrorism in the locality, committing murders, attempted murders, kidnapping for ransom, robberies, dacoities and land grabbing on the nod of their bosses owning illegal housing societies, they said. Separate cases have been registered against the detained suspects with Police Station (PS) Chakri while further investigation was underway, sources mentioned. “Police have arrested at least 83 private guards of illegal housing societies during a search operation in Chakri and Chontra following orders of City Police Chief Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari,” said a police spokesman Inspector Sajjad ul Hassan. According to sources, a heavy contingent of police with close cooperation of Elite Force commandos, under surveillance of Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Division Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar, conducted a massive search operation in Ladian, Khengar, Bagra Muhajid and Sangral villages of Chakri and Chontra following reports of armed clashes by Afghan terrorist militia of Blue World City and men of other housing societies apparently over land dispute. They said that seeing police parties, many of private security guards of illegal housing societies showed resistance and resorted to aerial firing. However, police managed to arrest some 83 suspects linked with terrorist Afghan militia of illegal Blue World City and other housing societies. The detained suspects were moved to police stations Chakri and Chontra. They said police have recovered 4 Kalashnikovs, 4 rifles, 1 MP5 and bullets from their possession. “The purpose of the search operation was to purge the areas from the land mafia, anti-social elements and hardcore criminals,” said CPO Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari.