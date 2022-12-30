Share:

FAISALABAD - The police have made tight security arrangements to avert any untoward incident before its occur­rence on New Year night.

City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani said here on Thursday that more than 3000 Jawans including 10 Inspectors and 84 Sub Inspectors/Assistant Sub Inspectors (Sis/ASIs) have been deputed for New Year night duty. He said that 5 Superintendents Police (SPs) and 18 Deputy Superintendents Police (DSPs) would monitor the security arrangements where­as Elite Force and Dolphin Force would ensure thorough patrolling across the district especially at sensitive points.

He said that aerial firing, one-wheeling, riots, display of weapons, etc. would be prohibited on New Year night and strict action would be taken against the violators.

Meanwhile, the CPO also appealed to the parents to prohibit their children from indulging in unlaw­ful and banned activities. Otherwise, they would be arrested and locked behind bars without any discrimination, he added.

21 SHOPKEEPERS FINED OVER PROFITEERING

Special price control magistrates have imposed a total fine of Rs.64,500 on 21 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering in different parts of Faisala­bad during past 12 hours.

A spokesman of local administration said here on Thursday that the magistrates checked 1261 shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisala­bad and found 21 shopkeepers involved in over­charging and profiteering.

Therefore, a total fine of Rs.64,500 was imposed on them in addition to issuing warning that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering, he added.