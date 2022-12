Share:

The polling for the local elections would take place in the 101 Union Councils of the capital on December 31 as per the order of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The total voters of in Islamabad are 1 million – almost 526,000 are male voters and 474,000 are female voters and the total number of polling stations in the capital is 1039.

Around 14,430 polling staff would perform their duties at these polling stations.