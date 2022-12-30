Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday called for launching a consensus-based nationwide, comprehensive and all-encompassing electricity, gas, and water conservation strategies to conserve precious national resources and divert them for the welfare and prosperity of the people. The president, during a meeting on energy conservation at Aiwan-e-Sadr, underscored that a comprehensive policy and programme should be prepared after consulting all stakeholders, including the provinces, besides launching an awareness campaign across the country to conserve electricity, gas, and water. Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Minister for Industries and Production Syed Murtaza Mahmud, Federal Minister for Energy Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Masood Malik, and senior officials of the Power, Finance, and Industries Division, and National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA), attended the meeting.