Senior Pakistan Peoples Party leader Sherry Rehman said on Friday the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had resorted to protests across the country after its failure on all fronts and it had now no other option.

Taking to Twitter, she said the PTI was incapable of playing the role of opposition in parliament and the people were fed with its style of politics. The PPP leader said almost 20 million flood-hit people in the country were in need of aid and the PTI was not showing any sympathy for them.

She added that the priority of the PTI was to be relevant in politics only and it was incompetent to run the affairs of the country because its politics was based on division, abuse, and blame game.