LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) will be on the streets again as it has announced to start a nationwide protest movement against the rising inflation and economic crisis from today in a bid to force the government to call early elections. “There is no electricity; there is acute shortage of gas; oil is becoming expensive, the prices of essential commodities have skyrocketed”, PTI’s Senior Vice-President Fawad Chaudhry said while talking to reporters outside his Zaman Park residence after attending a party meeting. Giving details of the protest movement, Fawad Chaudhry said that protest rallies will be held in the constituencies for three weeks in the first phase under the leadership of MNAs and MPAs and then the party will announce the next action plan. “Imran Khan will join the movement after three weeks and announce the future course of action”, he said, adding that the PTI will be on the streets again and will continue the protests from time to time until the government is forced to leave. Talking about the rumours that a technocrats setup will be installed for two-and-a-half years, he said that a high-level meeting of has rejected the idea of technocratic government because there is no room for such a setup in Pakistan. “The people of Pakistan will not accept a technocratic government because of they are demanding early and transparent elections”, he added. Fawad also clarified that Imran Khan was misquoted yesterday over the issue of snap polls. He said that since the government did not want to hold elections, the party chief was talking in this context. Replying to a question, he said that it was the constitutional right of PTI to form government and to dissolve assembly. “It is good if the conspiracy being hatched in Punjab can be avoided”, he said. The PTI leader alleged that a game of horse trading had started in Punjab involving Asif Zardari, Nasir Hussain Shah and Sharjeel Memon. “Whenever a market for buying lawmakers is set up, Zardari comes to Punjab with bags full of money,” the PTI leader said, slamming the PPP co-chairman. He said his party will write to the Elections Commission about their activities in Punjab recommending action against them. “Our members have been offered to be sent on Umrah, London and other place along with money, but so far they are standing by the party seeing the fate of 24 party members who had earlier defected to the other side”, he alleged. To a question about a vote of confidence to be obtained by Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi, he said that the PTI and the PML-Q had a joint strength of 190 lawmakers in the Punjab Assembly and will have no problem to complete the numbers. He said all the party MPAs from Punjab were in contact with the party and hopefully the chief minister will take a vote of confidence before January 11. Talking about the National Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Ashraf’s stance that PTI MNAs should meet him in person to confirm their resignations, he reiterated the party’s position that they had resigned en masse and the speaker will have to accept their resignations collectively. He maintained that none of the PTI members wanted to rejoin the National Assembly. “123 MNAs had announced their resignations in the house. It is a joke that every MNA will have to individually come to verify the resignation”, he remarked. He asked if the speaker had called 11 PTI MNAs in person when he had accepted their resignations. He reiterated that his party will move the Supreme Court if the speaker did not accept the resignations.