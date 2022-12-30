Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party claimed yesterday that Pakistan Tehreek-eInsaf lawmakers had gone fed up with Imran Khan. Former Chairman Senate and PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari claimed that a large number of PTI lawmakers do not support Imran Khan’s policies. “(PTI) Deputy Parliamentary Leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi is missing and Parvaiz Khattak, Asad Umar and Central Leader PTI are also not seen. Lawmakers remain indifferent to Imran Khan,” he said while commenting on the PTI lawmakers’ resignations issue. Bukhari warned Imran Khan that he has brought the country’s economy to the brink of ruin and now stop the conspiracy to stop foreign investment by predicting the country’s bankruptcy otherwise he will not be able to bear the backlash of the greedy people. “Imran Khan is making a noise of early elections to get rid of the prohibited foreign funding case, corruption, mega scandals, defamation of the constitution and law, election commission cases,” he added. Bukhari said that every penny of the national treasure collected for the sake of Imran Khan and the stamps put in the pockets of the people will be accounted for and the elections will be held at the appointed time. “They are determined to ensure the supremacy of the Constitution and the continuation of the democratic system. Economic stability is the guarantee of national prosperity. Political stability is very important for national development,” the PPP leader said.