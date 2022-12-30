Share:

PUNJAB DISTRIBUTES RS5B AMONG FLOOD AFFECTEES.

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi presided over the 8th provin­cial cabinet meeting at CM office on Thursday which decided that a single authority will monitor all the programmes for the social protec­tion of the weak segments in the society along with ensuring social protection of the people.

The cabinet granted approval of Punjab Social Protection Policy 2022 and the chief minister stated that the strategy to provide wel­fare to the masses will be ensured through the first consolidated So­cial Protection Policy of Punjab.

“The ongoing 129 social protec­tion programmes are being run under different departments in Punjab. The public welfare pro­grammes will be ensured by a sin­gle authority under the Social Pro­tection Authority”, he said.

The cabinet granted approval to merge Zakat & Usher, Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal departments and with the merger of three depart­ments, a single department of social protection will be established.

The cabinet paid tributes to Chairman PTI Imran Khan for col­lecting funds for the flood affectees by telethon. The cabinet also lauded the exemplary services of Dr. Sania Nishter, Head of Punjab Ehsas Pro­gramme being rendered in the flood relief programme.The CM acknowl­edged that Imran Khan feels the pain of the sufferings of common man. CM revealed that the Punjab government has distributed Rs.5 billion among the flood affectees uptill now adding that payments to 36 thousand affected families have been disbursed. Financial as­sistance has also been extended to the flood affectees for the construc­tion of their houses. The Punjab government ensured settlement of the flood affectees through the amount being collected through telethon of Im­ran Khan and by its own resources. The chief minister denounced that the federal govern­ment did not pay a single penny for the assistance of flood affectees of Punjab. The Pun­jab government did not receive any assistance from the foreign aid and goods being sent for the flood affectees. The Punjab government protested over the discriminatory attitude of the federal government earlier and is protesting even now.

Parvez Elahi told the meeting that the Sindh government did not share data of the flood affectees despite repeated reminders adding that the Punjab government had reminded the Sindh government for the third time for sharing their data after un­dergoing a complete survey of flood affectees so that the government can provide assistance to the real deserving.

He said the Punjab government had allocated Rs.1 billion to assist the flood affectees of Sindh. The CM maintained that we want the Sindh government to provide au­thentic data at the earliest so that the deserving can receive his due right and share. He highlighted that the direct distribution programme through the Bank of Punjab without any interference is an example of its own. Punjab holds the distinc­tion to constitute the first disaster release manage­ment system. Dr. Nasia Nishter, DG PDMA presented a comprehen­sive briefing to the Punjab gov­ernment about the assistance programme be­ing provided to the flood affectees. Those families reducing their children upto two will be awarded grants by linking family planning with Punjab Ehsas Programme. The World Bank will provide a grant of 130 million dol­lars for the success of the family planning programme. The Punjab cabinet expressed its serious res­ervations over the attitude of the federal government for not paying the amount of the universal health insurance programme and demand­ed from the federal government to soon release pending dues of Pun­jab. The cabinet granted approval for the establishment of Khatamun Nabieen(SAW) University in Lahore and also allocated funds of Rs.1 bil­lion for the provision of other facili­ties. Rs.1 billion will be disbursed under the Annual Development Programme for the provision of additional facilities in the Khata­mun Nabiyeen(SAW) University. A VC Block, Mosque and a hostel will be established in the Khatamun Nabiyeen(SAW) University located in the Seerat Academy at Upper Mall. A approval was granted for Rs.3 billion to construct a multi-sto­ry parking plaza, overhead bridge and underground passage for the facilitation of devotees visiting Data Darbar. Approval was also granted to incorporate the project in the Annual Development Programme to construct a parking plaza, over­head bridge and underground pas­sage for the pedestrians near Data Darbar. The parking facility of more than 400 vehicles will be available in the parking plaza. Approval was granted for the induction on the ap­proved vacant 580 posts from grade 5 to 15 in the Special Education De­partment and for 839 new posts of junior and senior special education teachers to reduce the difference in the percentage of teachers and students in the Special Education Department. It was also decided to do ring fencing in the budget of the Special Education Department. A high level ministerial committee has been constituted to review the matter of regularizing the services of teachers in the school education department.