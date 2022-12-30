Share:

BAJAUR - Un­identified gunmen here on Thursday killed a prominent leader of the Jamaat-e-Ishaat Tauheed wa Sunnah in Khar, the district headquarters of Bajaur. According to eyewit­nesses, the assailants arrived in Khar and opened fire on Maulana Azizullah Tahiri, a noted member of the Jamaat-e-Ishaat Tauheed wa Sunnah. Soon after the incident, Res­cue 1122 personnel reached the scene and administered medical aid to the victim be­fore taking him to a nearby hospital, where physicians pronounced him dead.

The deceased leader was running a library of religious books in Khar. Blast in Bajaur: Mean­while, no fatality was report­ed in a bomb blast incident near the hospital in Larkholo­zo area on Thursday. Uniden­tified miscreants had plant­ed the explosive device on a road near the hospital in Lark­holozo, which exploded with a loud bang in the afternoon. There was no reported loss of life or property damage, but the explosion caused wide­spread fear and panic in the area. No militant organisation or individual claimed respon­sibility for the bomb blast till the filing of this report.