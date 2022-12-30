BAJAUR - Unidentified gunmen here on Thursday killed a prominent leader of the Jamaat-e-Ishaat Tauheed wa Sunnah in Khar, the district headquarters of Bajaur. According to eyewitnesses, the assailants arrived in Khar and opened fire on Maulana Azizullah Tahiri, a noted member of the Jamaat-e-Ishaat Tauheed wa Sunnah. Soon after the incident, Rescue 1122 personnel reached the scene and administered medical aid to the victim before taking him to a nearby hospital, where physicians pronounced him dead.
The deceased leader was running a library of religious books in Khar. Blast in Bajaur: Meanwhile, no fatality was reported in a bomb blast incident near the hospital in Larkholozo area on Thursday. Unidentified miscreants had planted the explosive device on a road near the hospital in Larkholozo, which exploded with a loud bang in the afternoon. There was no reported loss of life or property damage, but the explosion caused widespread fear and panic in the area. No militant organisation or individual claimed responsibility for the bomb blast till the filing of this report.