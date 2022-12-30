Share:

LAHORE - Inspector General Police Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has said that the role of CTD is of funda­mental importance and plausible in eliminating terrorism, sectarianism and extremism from the province. He expressed these views while presid­ing over a meeting on the occasion of a visit to the CTD headquarters and addressing the officials at the Police Darbar, on Thursday. The IG Punjab ap­preciated the overall performance of CTD. On the occasion of the visit to CTD, the IG Punjab after listening to issues of promotion, allowances and welfare of the personnel issued orders for their redressal. The IG Punjab also distributed prizes to the best performing officers and personnel. A large number of officials and officers including Additional IG CTD, DIG CTD, Regional ROs were present. Aamir Zulfiqar Khan appreciated the overall performance of CTD and directed to ac­celerate intelligence based operations. He said that in view of the incidents of terrorism, the CTD should perform its duties more diligently across the province and punish the terrorists as well as their facilitators. Aamir Zulfiqar Khan said that the file will not be closed in any case without completing the investigation of every in­cident of terrorism and bringing the criminals to the logical conclusion.