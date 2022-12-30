Share:

SWAT - Regional Police Officer (RPO) Malakand, Sajjad Khan while addressing a grand ceremony of dignitaries of Swat region, DRC members, and trade unions at Javed Iqbal Shaheed Police Line, Kabul Swat on Thursday stated that the current improved peace and order situation in Malakand Division is due to police and public sacrifices. He continued by stating that police had undertaken search and strike operations throughout the division’s hilly areas, and that the area had now been pronounced clear. The police will respond quickly to any public information about the deterioration of peace, narcotics, or other anti-social activity. He urged the general public to join the police in their fight against criminals and anti-social elements. RPO Malakand stated on this occasion that the police have demonstrated bravery in all situations and will play a leading role in the fight against terrorism.