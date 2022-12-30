Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves have drastically decreased to $5.821 billion due to external debt repayment. The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $11,707.2 million as of 23-Dec-2022. Foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) are $5.821 billion and Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks are $5.885 billion. “During the week ended on 23- Dec-2022, SBP’s reserves decreased by $ 294 million to $5,821.9 million due to external debt repayment,” said SBP on Thursday. The reserves would further come under pressure as Pakistan is set to make debt repayments of over $1 billion to two foreign commercial banks early next month. The government is hoping to receive financial help from a friendly country to avert the default situation. Pakistan and IMF have so far failed to reach on consensus for next loan tranche of slightly above one billion dollars. The IMF is asking for increasing taxes, withdrawing power subsidy and free and market driven exchange rate. An official said that the government has taken time to discuss these proposals with its coalition partners, as these decisions would have political cost. He further said that the government might accept the proposal of increasing taxes; however, withdrawing subsidy on power sector is major challenge for the government.