ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday dis­missed an appeal of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chair­man Imran Khan against strik­ing out his right of defence in a defamation suit filed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif against him. The three-member bench headed by Justice Syed Man­soor Ali Shah heard the ap­peal at Supreme Court Lahore Registry. Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, who was heading the bench, and Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan dismissed the ap­peal whereas Justice Ayesha A Malik dissented with their verdict. Earlier, the Lahore High Court had also dismissed an appeal of the PTI chairman against the trial court verdict on 7th of this month.