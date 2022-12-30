ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday dismissed an appeal of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan against striking out his right of defence in a defamation suit filed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif against him. The three-member bench headed by Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah heard the appeal at Supreme Court Lahore Registry. Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, who was heading the bench, and Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan dismissed the appeal whereas Justice Ayesha A Malik dissented with their verdict. Earlier, the Lahore High Court had also dismissed an appeal of the PTI chairman against the trial court verdict on 7th of this month.
