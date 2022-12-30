Share:

QUETTA - The Balochistan government in reaction to martyrdom of a police­man during violent protests on Thursday imposed Section 144 in Gwadar for one month.

Sit-ins and any other public gathering of over five people have been prohibited under Section 144 while the authorities also banned the display of weapons.

The decision was made after the death of a police constable amid protests by the Haq Do Tehreek in the port city. Earlier, the Balochistan home minister directed officials to book suspects over the martyrdom of the constable. He termed such incidents intolerable and urged pro­testers to opt democratic process