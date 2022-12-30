Share:

PESHAWAR - During anti-polio vaccination operations in Khyber pakhtunkhwa in 2022, at least seven cops and one citizen were martyred. During the year, 16 anti-polio vaccination campaigns were carried out across the province, with a minimum of 26,000 and a maximum of 42,000 policemen deployed each time, according to a briefing given to the IGp Moazzam Jah ansari at CpO on Thursday. also, the police suffered 14 attacks while providing security to polio vaccination teams during the year. In addition, five police officers, one Frontier Constabulary official, and three civilians were injured in the attacks. The Kp police chief praised the Kp police for their efforts in eradicating polio and maintaining overall law and order.