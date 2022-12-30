Share:

KARACHI-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former SAPM, Dr Shahbaz Gill on Thursday moved Sindh High Court (SHC) against the issuance of his arrest warrants in a sedition case.

The PTI leader pleaded with the government for an immediate hearing of the plea, which was turned down by the SHC bench. The court said it only hears new cases on an immediate basis. The court directed Shahbaz Gill to file the plea as per rules and regulations via the rooster branch.

It may be noted that on December 22, a district and sessions court in Islamabad issued a bailable arrest warrant for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill in the sedition case. As per details, the hearing of the sedition case was held in the district and sessions court Islamabad. The court issued a bailable arrest warrant upon PTI leader’s absence and rejected his petition for exemption from personal appearance in the case. The former SAPM should be presented before court on the next hearing and submit surety bond of Rs 200,000. Moreover, the court adjourned Shahbaz Gill’s indictment in the sedition case till January 6.