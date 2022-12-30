Share:

Interim chief selector Shahid Afridi’s eldest daughter, Aqsa Afridi tied the knot with Naseer Nasir in an intimate Nikkah ceremony in Sindh's provincial capital on Friday.

The e-invite for the Nikah ceremony surfaced on the internet, and it features the couple in white and yellow-shaded ensembles.

The limelight of the event was the presence of star-studded pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, who was accompanied by the rest of Afridi’s family and close friends.

Shaheen Afridi, himself is also ready to tie the knot with Ansha Afridi, the elder daughter of former Pakistan cricket team captain Shahid Afridi.

The Pakistan cricket team’s left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi is going to marry Ansha on February 3, 2023. Last year, Shahid Afridi confirmed in March that Shaheen’s family had contacted him about his daughter’s proposal. The former captain had said relationships are made in heaven, and if Allah wills, this relationship will also be made.

Shaheen Afridi made his cricket debut with the Pakistan National Cricket Team on April 3, 2018. and he is considered one of the best bowlers in the world.