MULTAN - Newly posted Additional Inspector General of police South Punjab, Sa­hibzada Shahzad Sultan took over the command of South Punjab Police.

A contingent of police saluted the Additional IGP on arrival at South Punjab Police office. RPO Multan Dr Moin Masood, CPO Multan Shakir Dawar and others welcomed him.

The Additional IGP in an intro­ductory meeting with all the branch heads said that it was a matter of pride to get the command of South Punjab Police.

In a video link meeting with RPOs and district police heads, Additional IGP showed his com­mitment that resolving masses problems and the welfare of police were among priorities.

He ordered to resolve the prob­lems of the people at their door­steps in open courts and to enhance the use of resources for the investi­gation process.

He ordered complete ban on en­try of touts in police stations and urged masses to directly convey high police officials regarding their problems adding that crime control was possible by increasing the use of modern technology.

Concrete steps were needed to prevent drugs and ordered to orga­nise awareness campaigns in edu­cational institutions to eliminate drugs, he added.

Shahzad Sultan directed the officials to take all measures and implemen­tation of positive policies to create a sense of security among the people.

SHAKEEL BHATTI APPOINTED AS CEO MWMC

Punjab government has appointed Shakeel Ahmad Bhatti as Chief Ex­ecutive Officer of Waste Management Company Multan.

According to notification, BS-18, Deputy Secretary Livestock, and Dairy Development department gov­ernment of Punjab Shakeel Ahmad Bhatti was transferred and posted as CEO MWMC on a deputation basis against a vacant post.

Chief Secretary Punjab has issued a notification of appointment