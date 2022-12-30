Share:

Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said on Friday the entire country has been put at a threat alert as foreign exchange reserves have dropped to an alarming level of below $6 billion.

Taking to twitter, he said it appeared that the coalition of 13 parties had faded as they were entangled in trivial matters such as helicopter landing [he referred to the KP CM helicopter].

Exposing the country’s poor economic fate, the former minister said we had to see whether or not Saudi Arabia and China would lend Pakistan Rs3 billion each, adding that the negotiations with the IMF were also hanging in the balance. He was of the view that there was no provision of a technocratic government in the Constitution, and that an interim government could be formed for next general elections.

Mr Rasheed further said rather than becoming part of any war against terrorism Pakistan had to eliminate the menace of terrorism from its soil.

He advised to include the new election’s agenda in today’s meeting of the National Security Council (NSC).