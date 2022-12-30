Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh government on Thursday recommend­ed to the National Command and Operation Cen­tre (NCOC) and National Institute of Health (NIH) to test travellers coming from China for Covid-19 at airports across the country.

According to CBS News, China is experiencing a surge in coronavirus cases due to a strain that is a sub-variant of the highly infectious Omicron variant: BF.7 or BA.5.2.1.7. In a letter dated Dec 29, the Sindh Health Department pointed out that Covid cases and mortalities were resurging in global proximities, while a new variant had also emerged. In this view, it presented some recommendations and requested the NCOC to issue an advisory for people.

“All the inbound passengers on flights from Chi­na be tested for Covid-19 at airports. In case of positive results, the person shall be quarantined until they become negative for contagion,” the provincial government suggested, adding that se­rology tests of confirmed positive cases should be carried out. “A huge number of false negative cases of new Covid-19 variant are also being re­ported so any person showing symptoms similar to the virus should be isolated and tested on PCR for confirmation.”

The health department advised mandatory ad­ministration of Pfizer booster doses for people who got inoculated six months ago, especially those above the age of 65.

“Establishment of isolation centres for positive cases and those with symptoms but showing neg­ative tests. They must undergo chest x-rays as a part of pneumonia investigation,” it added. Other recommendations also included declaring Covid vaccination mandatory for both national and in­ternational travel, wearing masks in public.