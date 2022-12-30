Share:

KARACHI-Due to raising cases of sexual abuse with women and children in the country, the Sindh government on Thursday set up Anti-Rape Crisis Cells (ARCC) across the province.

A notification has been issued by the Sindh government to establish Anti-Rape Crisis Cells (ARCC) throughout the province in which the victims can get treatment and rehabilitation, as a pilot project, the first cell will be established in Police Surgeon Office Karachi.

Summaiya Syed, a police surgeon who has been designated as the focal point for ARCCs, said that these cells were modelled on one-stop-protection centres and shall provide a host of services to sexual violence victims, including male, female and transgender persons.

The ARCCs will ensure all the legal proceedings including medico-legal examinations without any delay, collection of evidence, and forensic analysis, as well as register a first information report (FIR) if required with the approval of the competent authority.

The ARCCs will be later installed in Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, and other districts of Sindh.