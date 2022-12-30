Share:

The institution of local government is the third tier of state besides federation and province under 1973’s constitution. The powers and functions of first two tiers are specified clearly in detail in the constitution whereas the functions of the third tier ‘local government’ were not clearly described in Article 140 A of the constitution but left for legislation to the mercy of governments in power in provinces.

The provincial governments are empowered to frame laws to prescribe the functions of local government to their advantage. The authors of the Article 140 A of the constitution were under the moral obligation to specify at length the functions of the third tier of the state as they did in the the case of first and second tiers of government. The third tier of state is also a part of the constitution like two other tiers and therefore qualified to receive equal approach. The powers and functions of the second tier are equal in all four provinces of the country and its analogy should be applied in case of the third tier of state.

The powers and functions of the federation were devolved vertically in the 18th amendment of the constitution in the name of provincial autonomy. Experience has shown that the benefits of provincial autonomy were not transferred to the grass root level as were required as a matter of natural justice and fair play. The powers devolved from the federation to the provinces are enjoyed by the provincial Cabinet and the Secretariat. This is against the spirit of the devolution of power.

I, therefore, suggest the enhancement of powers in the province of Sindh in general and Karachi in particular. Here I would like to mention the noble words of Father of the nation Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah in reply to the welcome address presented to him by then Karachi Municipal Corporation on August 25, 1947 ‘The responsibilities of Karachi and its corporation have increased along with its importance. I hope that the corporation will prove equal to the task.

I hope the Sindh government will also take into account the salient features of the Supreme Court judgment in the matter and consider reviving the ‘octroi’ for the municipal bodies in the province for their own sustainable financial resources to run their affairs independently.

MAHFOOZUN NABI KHAN,

Karachi.