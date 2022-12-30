Share:

Most high-rises in Lahore are deemed unsafe to live or work in as per the city district survey. They are also missing essential safety arrangements. The number quoted in the survey is 495 out of 605, which is an alarmingly large figure. Therefore, it is a respectable development that the Lahore DC and city administration are addressing these dire living conditions and proper action plans are being drafted.

The directives from the meeting revolve around addressing similar safety standard regulations on other premises as well. Buildings deemed extremely dangerous have been singled out for immediate intervention. This meeting is also a good step toward actually addressing urban planning issues in the city as it also contained specific and directed stakeholders that can enact these changes. For example, representatives of Rescue 1122, the Lahore Development Authority, and water and traffic agencies. These stakeholders were not only prompted to action but also educated about the Punjab Emergency Community Safety Act 2022. This allows practitioners to be aware of relevant laws and ensure their operability on them.

While it is important that such developments be addressed in the way that it was in the joint team meeting of civic agencies, the issue is more porous. It shows the long-term effects of misguided urban planning and calls for cost and time-exhaustive measures. While interventions to prevent this from happening have been taken, with future buildings constructed requiring safety certificates, they will have to be implemented strictly.

Global trends for urbanisation and population booms have exacerbated bad safety mechanisms. Pakistan is one of the most urbanised countries in the world and the challenge of fast-growing cities is not just specific to Lahore. Management should take further active measures as such since environmental degradation will further lower the standard of occupation. An example includes the overburdened infrastructure in Karachi and Lahore. Therefore, the safety of citizens in the country must be reoriented toward policy intrusions and sustainable urbanisation must be the way forward.