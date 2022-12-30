Share:

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Friday though the government respected the court’s ruling, the local government elections would not be possible before four months.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Sanaullah claimed that there were already threats in Islamabad due to a suicide bombing in the I-10 area a few days back.

Speaking about the LG polls arrangement, he said that making the arrangement of 1,000 polling stations on an immediate basis was not possible. He said it would take at least 10 months to hold the general election - likely in October.