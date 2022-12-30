Share:

At least three policemen were injured when terrorists attacked a police picket in Dera Ismail Khan.

As per District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Shoaib said, a group of terrorists attacked a police picket, located in the limits of Kalachi police station in Dera Ismail Khan. The terrorists were equipped with the latest weapons including rocket launchers.

The retaliatory fire of the police party forced the terrorists to flee away after several of their accomplices were dead and several injured.

In the gunfight, three policemen also sustained injuries. The injured were rushed to the hospital, the DPO said. Following the attack, security has been beefed up in DI Khan.

Earlier on October 30, a policeman and a civilian were martyred and four other policemen got injured as terrorists attacked the Daraban police check post here in DI Khan.

According to the police spokesman, a cop named Hazrat Hussain and a civilian were martyred in a terrorist attack on Daraban Police Check post in the limits of Daraban police station.

Besides, four police personnel got injured in the attack. The bodies and injured were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital, Dera.