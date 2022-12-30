Share:

ISLAMABAD - Under the Chinese ambassador scholarship programme for the University of peshawar (Uop) 2022, the Chinese embassy in Islamabad has issued rs4.5 million for deserving students of the university. Through China study Centre (CsC) of Uop, the amount will be distributed amongst the deserving students of the university, Gwadar pro reported on Thursday. In this regard, Dr Zahid anwar, Director CsC and pro Vice Chancellor Uop visited the Chinese embassy in Islamabad to receive a cheque of rs4.5 million from ambassador Nong rong. On the occasion, both officials discussed a variety of issues including China-pak cooperation in education, the China-pakistan economic Corridor (CpeC), China’s Belt and road Initiative (BrI), etc. ambassador Nong rong said that Uop is an important partner for China and Kp province to strengthen cultural exchanges and think-tank cooperation. “The embassy is willing to continue to maintain close cooperation with Uop to promote people-to-people bonds between China and pakistan, and to enhance friendship between the young generation of the two brotherly neighbouring countries,” an official statement quoted the ambassador as saying. prof Zahid anwar briefed the ambassador on seminars, workshops, conferences, Chinese language courses, the launching of the Journal of pakistan-China studies, and the approval of Bs, Ms, and phD courses from statutory bodies, etc. prof anwar said that Uop has signed MoUs with high-ranking Chinese universities for academic cooperation, a field study of Gwadar Deep sea port, collaboration with other pakistani Universities and the Chinese study Centre for promoting China studies in pakistan, under the guidelines of CpeC Consortium of China pakistan Universities, BrI, CpeC, and many other regional and global issues. During the meeting, Bao Zhong, a political Counsellor, and other officials of the Embassy were also present. according to another Gwadar pro’s report, as Chinese companies continue to create jobs for local pakistanis, Diamer Basha Dam project (DBDp) contractor m/s pOwerChINa has created at least 208 new jobs for skilled and technical professionals at the project site, Gwadar pro reported on Thursday Qualified and professional locals between the ages of 20 and 45 can apply for various positions. The company needs 22 welders, 50 steel fixers, 45 carpenters, 25 masons, seven electricians, six painters, three drillers, three drivers and two crane operators. earlier in september 2022, the project offered jobs to locals in different fields including medical, safety services, and driving. pOwerChINa not only provides jobs to the locals at the dam site, but also trains young locals from time to time to adapt to the modern job market. earlier this month, the company launched an internship program for junior engineers, geologists and civil engineers. In December, the project department of Basha hydropower project of pOwerChINa also held a welding skills competition for pakistani employees wherein a total of 30 employees competed together to showcase their welding skills with their pre-match training experience and professional knowledge.