Relationship of Pakistan with the US is 75 years old while with Ukraine it is around 30 years old. If we track and examine the 75 years of relationship, we come to conclude that there is a lot Pakistan has done for the USA. Pakistan helped take down the archenemy of the USA – Soviet Union – by engaging in a decade-long war in Afghanistan and consequently received 3 million Afghan refugees during the war period.

The legacy continues to this day as we currently have around 1.3 million Afghans in Pakistan. In the aftermath and context of Sept 11 attacks, on pinpointing Pakistani citizens by the USA, Pakistan grabbed and handed over these citizens to the US without any due process. For our participation we had to go through (and still are) local insurgency, suicide bombings, damage to economy, and sacrifice thousands of both military and civilian lives.

Ukraine has done nothing similar, or even close to what Pakistan has done for the US. But with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the USA has been rallying itself and the rest of the world to save Ukraine. In addition to enforcing her allies to support Ukraine, the country herself has provided more than 19 billion US dollars since the invasion by Russia and provided tanks, helicopters, missiles, etc. including game changing technologies such as HIMARS and Patriot missiles.

The question is, will the USA do something similar in case something similar happens to Pakistan? Or would it come to our rescue now that we are on the verge of default? We all know the answer. This is despite the fact that Ukraine has not sacrificed even a fraction of what Pakistan has for the USA.

It’s time that we know our worth and work on ourselves, our country, economy, and foreign policy to build our worth.

SYED MUHAMMAD HAMZA,

Faisalabad.