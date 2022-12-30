Share:

PESHAWAR - The Census Division Islamabad and the Bureau of Statistics Peshawar organised a large Public Awareness walk in Peshawar with the support of the Provincial Department of Local Government, Elections, and Rural Development to raise public awareness about the importance of the seventh National Census, which will be held early next year in February. Despite the heavy rain and cold weather in Peshawar, people from all walks of life, including government employees, traders, industrialists, religious scholars, lawyers, students, and teachers participated in the walk that began near the Census Office and ended at the Press Club Peshawar, passing through Fakhr-e-Alam Road, Green Shadi Hall, State Bank Building, and Cantt Railway Station. The participants held placards emphasising the significance of the seventh national and the country’s first digital census and chanted various slogans emphasising the importance of the census in the country. At the end of the walk, Deputy Director General of Census Division Shaukat Ali, Census Commissioner Akhtar Ali, and Secretary Coordination and Elections, Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Government Sajid Gul addressed the participants, emphasising the importance and utility of the upcoming national census and urging them to do their best and encourage the masses to help and support in the most successful and timely completion of the census process. The President of the Peshawar Press Club and other journalists present on the occasion met with the organisers and participants of the walk and assured them of the media community’s full cooperation in making the census campaign a success story of greater national interest.