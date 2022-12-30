Share:

KARACHI - Kane Williamson’s another double hundred put New Zealand in commanding position against Pakistan in the first Test here at the National Bank Cricket Arena as the hosts were still trailing by 97 runs at the stumps on Thursday. Black Caps skipper Tim Southee declared their first innings on 612-9 soon after Kane Williamson completed his double hundred, his second against Pakistan and overall, fifth in the career. Taking full advantage of chances missed by the Pakistani fielders, the double centurion played sensibly along with Ish Sodhi, putting bowlers on a long wait for the seventh wicket. Pakistani bowlers had to wait for 54 overs to get the first breakthrough of the day as Williamson and Sodhi batted brilliantly and kept the scoreboard ticking. Both the Kiwi batters added 159 for the seventh wicket, with the former scoring 65. Pakistan had wicket-less first session, where both Williamson and Sodhi batted freely, adding 79 runs to the overnight score of 440-6. Sodhi (65) departed after scoring his highest Test score as he was trying to take on Abrar Ahmed but was caught at mid-off by Babar Azam. The visitors were 595-7 when their captain Tim Southee joined Williamson, but he could not stay for long, making his walk back to the pavilion without scoring a run at a total of 596-8. Neil Wagner also perished on duck, leaving the Black Caps 597-9 with Williamson needing 14 more for his double century. Soon as Williamson took a single to complete his fifth double hundred, Kiwis Captain Southee called their batters off the field and declared their innings. Abrar Ahmed remained pick of the bowlers for Pakistan as he claimed his second fifer in Test cricket. He finished with figures of 5 for 205 in his marathon spells of bowling, delivering 67.5 overs. Nauman Ali picked up three wickets, conceding 185 runs in 63 overs. When Pakistan came out to bat in the last session, openers Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Huq started well but just like the first innings, the former threw his wicket away. Abdullah (17) gifted his wicket to Michael Bracewell and was caught brilliantly by substitute fielder Glen Phillips. Shan Masood (10) was trapped in front of stumps by Ish Sodhi. Pakistan were 77-2 at the stumps with Imam-ul-Haq and nightwatchman Nauman Ali at the crease on 45 and 4 respectively