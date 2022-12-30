Share:

ATTOCK - A woman died while nine received multiple injuries when Karachi bound bus turned turtle on motorway near Ghazi interchange. The bus was coming from Bajawar when it turned turtle because of overspeeding during rain. Three ambulances of Rescue 1122 shifted the dead and injured to THQ Hospital Hazro. The dead included Bakhat Zari, 62; while the injured included Gul Bibi, 22; Sheran, 30; Iqbal, 35; Shabana, 27; Fayyaz, 30; Liaqat 30; Ismail, 35; Yousaf, 29; and Lal Muhammad, 29.