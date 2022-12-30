Share:

RAWALPINDI - Minister of State for Industry and Production, Tasneem Ahmad Qureshi here on Thursday said that the government was committed to empower women in the country. Addressing a conference on women empowerment and role of business women in the economy arranged here by Rawalpindi Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RWCCI) at Shaheed Benazir Bhatto Human Right Centre for Women, Social Women Complex, he said that women play a vital role in the development of any country and the development process of such countries remained slow where the women are not given equal opportunities. Shaheed Benazir Bhutto also truly empowered women and took several initiatives to make them vigorous members of the society, he added. Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi said that the government was making efforts to promote industrialization in the country by facilitating ease of doing business.