4th Inverex Trophy 3x3 Basketball enters final stage

LAHORE - The 4th Inverex Trophy 3x3 Basketball Tournament has entered the final stage at International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court Arambagh, Karachi. The tournament is being organized by Firdous Ittihad and Usman Basketball Club and under the auspices of Additional Chief Secretary Interior Government of Sindh Muhammad Iqbal Memon.

In the first semifinal of the tournament, Karachi Basket­ball Club defeated Nishtar Basketball Club by 9-6 while in the second semifinal, Ar­ambagh Club defeated Civil Tigers Club by 11-8. Earlier in the quarterfinals, Nishtar Club beat Net Reapers Club 9-7, KBBA beat Usman Club 9-8, Arambagh beat Vipers Club 11-9 and Civil Tigers beat National Club 10-7.

In these matches, Hasan Ali, Daniyal Marwat, Muba­riz Ahmed, Shayan Hassan, Hamza Khawaja, M Muaz Ashraf, Nabil Ahmed, Us­man Khawaja, Haris Shahid and Andre Turner showed their best performance. The matches were officiated by Zahid Malik, Amir Sharif, Naeem Ahmed as referees while Haji M Ashraf, Usman Khan, Michael Turner and Rajkumar performed the duties of technical officials.

Prior to the matches, the players were introduced to Director Information Asif Azeem of Sadar Town Mu­nicipal Administration in the presence of KBBA President Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Tariq Hussain and others. Meanwhile, Ghulam Muham­mad Khan thanked Karachi Sports Foundation Chairman Syed Hashmi for donating 15 blankets to KBBA workers.