Five terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Five terrorists including a terrorist commander were killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Mir Ali area of district North Waziristan on Friday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Saturday.

The military's media wing said security forces conducted the IBO on the reported presence of terrorists on December 29.

"During the conduct of operation, after intense fire exchange, five terrorists, including terrorist commander Rahzaib aka Khuray, were sent to hell," the ISPR stated.

The killed terrorists, according to the statement, remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as extortion and target killings of innocent civilians.

"Weapons and ammunition were also recovered during the operation," the ISPR added. It said locals of the area appreciated the operation.

Meanwhile, sanitisation operation was being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area, as the security forces were determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country, the military's media wing mentioned in the press release.

'2023 saw disturbing surge in suicide attacks'

Pakistan, in 2023, saw a disturbing surge in suicide attacks by terrorists, reaching the highest level since 2014.

The data gathered by PICSS stated that security forces remained the primary targets of these terrorist attacks, with civilians constituting the second-largest victim category.

At least 48% of deaths (157) and 58% of injuries (340) were inflicted upon security personnel, the data stated. The number of civilian casualties was closer to these statistics with 130 deaths and 242 injured.