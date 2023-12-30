Saturday, December 30, 2023
7 persons held, involvement in immoral activities  

December 30, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

RAWALPINDI - Police have arrested seven persons including five women for their alleged involvement in immoral activities. 

On a tip-off, Bani Police raided at a house and nabbed seven persons namely Zahoor, Bilal and five women, Alia, Saima, Rabia, Sadia and Sonia for alleged involved in prostitution, a police spokesman informed. 

The police registered a case against all the accused and started investigation.  Meanwhile, SP, Rawal Faisal Saleem appreciated this performance and directed all police officials for effective action against such persons in their respective areas.

