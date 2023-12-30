A Voice of Unity and Support

Throughout the history, there have been men and women who, beyond the requirements of time and place, have made significant changes in the history of humanity with their futuristic ideas. These people have been able to make an indefatigable effort and change the destiny of the people and the future generations by relying on thought, faith and resoluteness. Undoubtedly, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan and the father of the nation, is one of these outstanding historical figures. Leadership is about inspiring people to do things they never thought they could have. As an iconic and charismatic character, relying on reason and logics, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, was able to lay the building blocks of a united and faithful nation. A nation that, although suffered the hardship, but turned out to succeed and ensure a prosperous and bright future based upon faith in God and unity. He was no doubt one of the most charismatic leaders in the recent history.

An inspiring Jinnah’s life philosophy is that he says “Character, courage, industry and perseverance are the four pillars on which the whole edifice of human life can be built and failure is a word unknown to Me.” The philosophy is still valid and even something that the contemporary Muslim world is in need.

Now a days, “Quaid-i-Azam”, the Founder of Pakistan, lives not only in the memory of all Pakistanis but also in their hearts and souls.

One of the most brilliant and prospective stances of Muhammad Ali Jinnah is on the Palestine issue and the cause of Palestine. He clearly declared the issue of Palestine as one of the problems of the whole Muslims of the world. He believed that if the westerners and the colonialist states try to give practical shape to the idea that Palestine turn in to the national home of the Zionists, then it will lead to a state of perpetual unrest and conflict in the region. And now we witness that the more the idea of the creation of a Zionist Regime is deepened, the more instability is created in the region.

Jinnah was attached to Islam as a civilisation and one of his intellectual components was the unity of Muslims. Jinnah, along with Iqbal Lahori, built the foundations of a great, faithful and unanimous nation in Iran’s neighborhood. The sense of unity was one of his important approaches. Jinnah remembered all Muslims as good and called them towards unity and the formation of the Islamic unity. He asked Muslims to work together for cooperation and support. He insisted on the unity of all Muslims and always emphasised this. He believed that the power of the Islamic world depends on the solidarity of Islamic states and nations and said: “It is our duty to help our Muslim brothers and sisters everywhere in the world, because Islam advises us to fulfill our duty to save our Muslim brothers.

On the issue of Palestine, Muhammad Ali Jinnah was among the political characters that brought increased focus to the Palestinian issue on the world stage. He consistently supported the Palestine cause and maintained friendly relations with Palestinian leaders throughout his political career. Therefore, The Palestinian issue was a matter of great concern for Muhammad Ali Jinnah and in 1948 he said that we cannot ever accept Israel as long as Palestinians are not given their rights and there is no just settlement.

Every year, December 25th coincides with the birth anniversary of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Quaid-e-Azam, the leader of Pakistan. On this occasion, the honorable people of Pakistan celebrate this day and hold a memorial ceremony for him. In Iran, Muhammad Ali Jinnah is one of the international and Muslim figures known to the Iranian people. In Iran, different places are named after Muhammad Ali Jinnah in various cities. Mohammad Ali Jinnah highway in the west of Tehran is one of these places. Jinnah is one of the largest and most important highways in the capital city of Iran, Tehran, which is named in memory of this great, dedicated and thoughtful leader of Pakistan.