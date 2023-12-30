AC approves Fawad Chaudhry's six-day physical remand in graft case

The accountability court on Saturday extended Fawad Chaudary’s physical remand in an embezzlement case by six days.

Accountability court judge Muhammad Bashir held the hearing in the case in which Fawad Chaudhary is accused of embezzlement in Jhelum construction projects.

NAB prosecutor Sohail Arif and petitioner’s counsel Faisal Chaudhry were present in court.

The NAB prosecutor said, “14 days of physical remand was requested, but 10 days of physical remand was allowed. We requested the record of banking transactions which was dubious.”

The NAB prosecutor said the contractor also had been summoned on Jan 2. He said Fawad Chaudhry’s further remand was required.

Fawad Chaudhry said: “We have been seeing unfair treatment for a long time. Normally court determines the jurisdiction. See my warrant; I have been charged with four cases.”

"I was accused of exerting influence on the contractors as a minister," he said. But the fact was that the project belonged to the PSDP, which was approved. It was my duty to convey the demands of the people to the government.”

He said, “If I will not work for the people of my area, it will not be good politics. The project in question was approved by the provincial and federal governments.”

He also gave reference of Ahsan Iqbal's Narowal Sports Complex case.

Fawad Chaudhry said it’s not the jurisdiction of NAB to open an inquiry. “I am not Emperor Akbar who has immense power and influence,” he remarked.

The NAB prosecutor said in court that the purpose of physical remand was not only to prove the case but also to bring out the facts. Fawad Chaudhry should undertake work of his area but according to law.

He said if there’s embezzlement in any project, NAB could take notice.

Fawad Chaudhry's lawyer Faisal Chaudhry said, “If there is a record of banking transactions, then present it before the court. Let me speak; otherwise, I will move high court.”

He opposed the physical remand of Fawad.

The prosecutor said NAB had placed the banking transactions before the court. However, Faisal Chaudhry insisted that Fawad’s banking transactions had not been given to them.

Related Topics