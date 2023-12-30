Active minds

The current academic-focused approach neglects the vital role of physical activities for our children. While academic success is crucial, we cannot overlook the well-documented benefits of regular exercise for both physical and mental well-being.
Physical activities not only enhance fitness but also instil vital life skills like teamwork and resilience. I urge educators, parents, and policymakers to reassess our educational priorities, striving for a balance between academic excellence and the promotion of an active lifestyle. Let’s prioritise holistic child development by integrating more physical activities into the curriculum and providing ample opportunities for sports and recreation.
NOOR USMAN,
Islamabad.