Ahsan defends police action against Qureshi

LAHORE - PML-N’s Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal on Friday defended police action against PTI’s Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, asserting that Qureshi should not have resisted his arrest. Iqbal emphasized the equality of all individuals before the law, irrespective of their positions.

“If anyone resists, the police have no option but to forcefully execute the orders”, he remarked during a media interaction here.

The PML-N leader emphasized that the principle of equality before law applied universally, irrespective of whether one held the position of a foreign minister or was an ordinary citizen. He underscored the notion that everyone is equal before the law, referencing the PTI’s past assertions about the equality of all individuals in the eyes of the law.

He underscored the significance of the February 8 election, terming it as a crucial decision for the country’s fate. Iqbal described the forthcoming competition between forces that vandalized military installations on May 9 and those that made the country a nuclear power on May 28.

He said that in 25 years, both Pakistan and India would commemorate a century of independence. He posed a critical question, asking whether, after this quarter-century, we would proudly face the scrutiny of history. Drawing a metaphor, he compared India to a whale, suggesting that challenging a whale requires becoming a shark, not adopting the stance of a turtle.