Aneeq Ahmed visits churches, temples to promote love for humanity

KARACHI-Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Aneeq Ahmed on Friday visited churches and temples in the Sindh metropolis to promote interfaith harmony in the country. “Today, we visited different churches, temples and a Gurdwara to give a message of love for humanity,” he said while talking to media persons. The minister said that Islam “teaches about the importance of humanity”. “We all are humans, whether we belong to Muslim Sikh, Hindu or Christian communities. We should take care of one another and sympathize during the trying times and share happiness in good times.” Aneeq said that Pakistan was a peace-loving country, with a 97 per cent Muslim population and three per cent minorities, but they all lived in peace and united. Besides St. Patrick’s Cathedral Church and Holy Trinity Church, the minister visited Gurdwara Guru Nanak Darbar Swami Narain Mandir.

