ANP to continue struggle despite threats: Aimal

PESHAWAR - Provincial President Awami National Party (ANP), Aimal Wali Khan on Friday said that his party would not budge from its stance against extremism and continue its struggle for the rights of Pashtuns, said a statement issued by Bacha Khan Markaz.

Reacting to a threat alert, he said that ANP is firm on its resolve and ready to face any hurdle in its struggle for the rights of Pashtuns.

He said that these threats are not new for the party as ANP workers faced numerous such attacks with valour abiding by Bacha Khan’s golden principles of non-violence.

He said that ANP had always raised its voice against leniency towards militancy and added that during their government PTI granted pardons to elements that were involved in the killing of innocent and guiltless people.

Aimal Wali also reminded people about the release of militants for politicking and said that ANP workers would not desist from making any sacrifices for their rights