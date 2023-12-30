Saturday, December 30, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

ANP to continue struggle despite threats: Aimal

APP
December 30, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR  -   Provincial President Awami National Party (ANP), Aimal Wali Khan on Friday said that his party would not budge from its stance against extremism and continue its struggle for the rights of Pashtuns, said a statement issued by Bacha Khan Markaz.

Reacting to a threat alert, he said that ANP is firm on its resolve and ready to face any hurdle in its struggle for the rights of Pashtuns.

He said that these threats are not new for the party as ANP workers faced numerous such attacks with valour abiding by Bacha Khan’s golden principles of non-violence.

He said that ANP had always raised its voice against leniency towards militancy and added that during their government PTI granted pardons to elements that were involved in the killing of innocent and guiltless people. 

Aimal Wali also reminded people about the release of militants for politicking and said that ANP workers would not desist from making any sacrifices for their rights

PEF celebrates success of 400 students in specialised training courses

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1703888052.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023