Saturday, December 30, 2023
Aqeel faces Shoaib in 8th Serena Hotels National Ranking Tennis final

OUR STAFF REPORT
December 30, 2023
LAHORE - Pakistan’s seasoned tennis player, Aqeel Khan, is set to clash with Muhammad Shoaib in the men’s singles final of the 8th Serena Hotels National Ranking Tennis Championship 2023 at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex in Islamabad today (Saturday). In the men’s singles semi­finals, Aqeel Khan exhibited his skill by defeating Muhammad Abid by 6-3, 6-3. Meanwhile, Muhammad Shoaib faced a tough challenge from Muzammil Mur­taza, ultimately securing victory with a score of 6-3, 4-6, 6-3. The men’s doubles semifinals witnessed Aisam Qureshi and Aqeel Khan overcoming Muzammil Mur­taza and M Shoaib in a thrilling encoun­ter 6-7(3), 6-4(10-4). Barkatullah and Yousaf Khalil emerged victorious against M Abid and Shahzad Khan 7-5, 6-3. 

In the ladies singles quarterfinals, Amna Ali Qayum demonstrated her prowess by defeating Mahrukh Sajid with a convincing scoreline of 6-1, 6-3. Meanwhile, Sarah Mahboob Khan dom­inated her match against Labika Durab with a comprehensive 6-0, 6-0 victory. In the boys U18 semifinals, Ahmed Nael Qureshi showcased his skill by beating Hamza Roman 6-3, 6-1, while Hamza Aasim secured victory against Asadullah by 6-2, 6-3. 

Gold rate declines by Rs1,900 per tola

The boys U14 quarterfinals witnessed intense competition with Ruhaab Faisal defeating Haziq Areejo 4-2, 4-1, Sameer Zaman overpowering Ansarullah with a score of 4-0, 4-0, Abdul Basit emerging victorious against Haziq Aasim with a score of 4-2, 4-2, and Amir Mazari dis­playing skill and determination to beat Razik Sultan 4-0, 5-3

