Arrested dacoit injured with firing of own accomplices in police encounter

KHANEWAL - A dacoit in police custody sustained injuries with the firing of his own accomplices during a police encounter last night. According to details, City police were bringing a dangerous dacoit named Abdul Qudoos alias Qadoosi for recovery in a robbery case.

When the team reached near 167/10-R Batian Wala suddenly five armed outlaws riding on two motorcycles attacked on police team to get their compliance free from police custody.

In retaliation, the arrested dacoit sustained serious injuries with the firing of his accomplices.

The bandits managed to flee from there by taking advantage of darkness.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured dacoit to distract headquarters hospital. The dacoit was involved in attempts to murder, dacoity and robbery cases. The special teams formed for the arrest of the fleeing dacoits.