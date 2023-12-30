Australia sink Pakistan to seal Test series

MELBOURNE - Australia clinched an unassailable 2-0 lead in the Benaud- Qadir Trophy series by defeating Pakistan by 79 runs at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Day Four.
Left-arm pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mir Hamza starred for Pakistan, each claiming a four-wicket haul to dismiss Australia for 262. In response, Pakistan’s pursuit of 317 fell short as they were bowled out for 237. The Australians, resuming from an overnight score of 187-6, extended their lead to 241, with Alex Carey contributing a vital half-century (53, 101b, 8x4s) before falling to Mir Hamza.
Hamza’s dismissal of Carey marked the completion of his career-best four-wicket haul (4-32) in Tests. Earlier, Shaheen Shah Afridi had claimed four wickets, including the key dismissal of Mitchell Starc. Aamir Jamal also chipped in with two crucial wickets, dismissing Australian skipper Pat Cummins and spinner Nathan Lyon.
Chasing 317, Pakistan faced early setbacks, losing opening batter Abdullah Shafique to Mitchell Starc in the fifth over. Shan Masood, stepping in for Abdullah, forged a 41-run partnership with Imam-ul-Haq before Cummins removed the latter for a 38-ball 12. Babar Azam and Shan then added 61 runs, crossing the 100-run mark before Cummins returned to the attack, dismissing Shan for a hard-fought half-century (60, 71b, 7x4s).
Hazlewood breached Babar’s defense, and Saud Shakeel’s dismissal left Pakistan struggling at 162-5. A resilient partnership between Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha raised hopes for Pakistan, but Cummins’ dramatic dismissal of Rizwan and subsequent wickets of Shaheen and Aamir secured his five-wicket haul and earned him the Player of the Match award.
Salman notched his fifth Test half-century (50, 70b, 6x4s), but Mitchell Marsh’s exceptional catch at third man ended Pakistan’s resistance. Starc wrapped up the innings by removing Mir Hamza, with Pakistan falling short at 237. The action-packed series concludes at the Sydney Cricket Ground from 3 to 7 January 2024, with Australia holding a commanding 2-0 lead.