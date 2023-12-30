Australia sink Pakistan to seal Test series

MELBOURNE - Australia clinched an unassail­able 2-0 lead in the Benaud- Qadir Trophy series by defeat­ing Pakistan by 79 runs at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Day Four.

Left-arm pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mir Hamza starred for Pakistan, each claiming a four-wicket haul to dismiss Australia for 262. In response, Pakistan’s pur­suit of 317 fell short as they were bowled out for 237. The Australians, resuming from an overnight score of 187-6, ex­tended their lead to 241, with Alex Carey contributing a vital half-century (53, 101b, 8x4s) before falling to Mir Hamza.

Hamza’s dismissal of Carey marked the completion of his career-best four-wicket haul (4-32) in Tests. Earlier, Shaheen Shah Afridi had claimed four wickets, including the key dis­missal of Mitchell Starc. Aamir Jamal also chipped in with two crucial wickets, dismissing Aus­tralian skipper Pat Cummins and spinner Nathan Lyon.

Chasing 317, Pakistan faced early setbacks, losing open­ing batter Abdullah Shafique to Mitchell Starc in the fifth over. Shan Masood, stepping in for Abdullah, forged a 41-run partnership with Imam-ul-Haq before Cummins removed the latter for a 38-ball 12. Babar Azam and Shan then added 61 runs, crossing the 100-run mark before Cummins re­turned to the attack, dismiss­ing Shan for a hard-fought half-century (60, 71b, 7x4s).

Hazlewood breached Babar’s defense, and Saud Shakeel’s dis­missal left Pakistan struggling at 162-5. A resilient partner­ship between Mohammad Riz­wan and Salman Ali Agha raised hopes for Pakistan, but Cum­mins’ dramatic dismissal of Riz­wan and subsequent wickets of Shaheen and Aamir secured his five-wicket haul and earned him the Player of the Match award.

Salman notched his fifth Test half-century (50, 70b, 6x4s), but Mitchell Marsh’s exceptional catch at third man ended Paki­stan’s resistance. Starc wrapped up the innings by removing Mir Hamza, with Pakistan falling short at 237. The action-packed series concludes at the Sydney Cricket Ground from 3 to 7 Jan­uary 2024, with Australia hold­ing a commanding 2-0 lead.