Bangladesh’s ‘tiny houses’ tackle giant flood challenge Char Shilda ha,

Bangladesh - An awardwinning architect in Bangladesh, one of the nations most at risk from flooding driven by climate change, has developed an ingenious two-floor housing solution to help people survive what scientists warn is a growing threat. This year, when the annual monsoon floodwaters swelled the country’s mighty Brahmaputra river, 40-yearold farmer Abu Sayeed did not have to abandon his home for the first time in his life -- but merely climb up a ladder and wait out the waters. The “Khudi Bari” or “tiny house” -- resilient homes made on bamboo stilts rising out of the floodwaters that are also easy to move to safer locations when needed -- offer hope to millions. “Khudi Bari has saved us,” Sayeed told AFP, who like millions, lives on Bangladesh’s vast river floodplains because the fertile soil is good for the maize and chilli crops he grows.