Saturday, December 30, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Bilawal visits Bhutto Family martyrs’ mausoleum

APP
December 30, 2023
Regional, Karachi

LARKANA-Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday visited the mausoleum of the martyrs of Bhutto Family in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh on Friday to pay respects to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on her 16th martyrdom anniversary. He laid a wreath at the grave of slain PPP chairperson and former prime minister, offered Fateha, and recited verses from the Holy Quran. He also laid wreaths at the graves of PPP’s founder chairman Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Begum Nusrat Bhutto, Mir Murtaza Bhutto, Mir Shahnawaz Bhutto, and Shireen Amir Begum and offered Fateha. Bilawal Bhutto on the occasion paid tribute to all the martyrs who had sacrificed their lives for democracy, and also prayed for national security, supremacy of democracy and economic stability. Former Sindh minister Sardar Muhammad Bux Khan Mahar, Ghulam Mustafa Leghari and others were present on the occasion.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1703824524.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023