Bilawal visits Bhutto Family martyrs’ mausoleum

LARKANA-Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday visited the mausoleum of the martyrs of Bhutto Family in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh on Friday to pay respects to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on her 16th martyrdom anniversary. He laid a wreath at the grave of slain PPP chairperson and former prime minister, offered Fateha, and recited verses from the Holy Quran. He also laid wreaths at the graves of PPP’s founder chairman Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Begum Nusrat Bhutto, Mir Murtaza Bhutto, Mir Shahnawaz Bhutto, and Shireen Amir Begum and offered Fateha. Bilawal Bhutto on the occasion paid tribute to all the martyrs who had sacrificed their lives for democracy, and also prayed for national security, supremacy of democracy and economic stability. Former Sindh minister Sardar Muhammad Bux Khan Mahar, Ghulam Mustafa Leghari and others were present on the occasion.