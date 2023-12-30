Saturday, December 30, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Caretaker Minister presides meeting on TDAP, Steel Mills

APP
December 30, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-Federal Minister for Commerce, Industries & Production Dr Gohar Ejaz on Friday presided over meeting to discuss matters relating to Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and Pakistan Steel Mills here at Governor House. The meeting was attended by Federal Secretary Commerce Sualeh Farooqi, TDAP Chief Executive Zubair Motiwala and other officials of PSM and TDAP.
During the meeting, Dr. Gohar Ejaz was briefed about circumstances which led to the destruction and closure of the Mill. The caretaker minister said that PSM could be revived if government and SIFC play their responsible and lawful role keeping in view, the PSM’s “Key Performance Indicators” (KPI) audited from 1982 to 2023.
TDAP officials under the leadership of C. E TDAP Zubair Motiwala briefed the caretaker minister about “4th Pak-Africa Trade Development Conference” (PATDC) and Single Country Exhibition (SCE) in Cairo, Egypt to be held next month.
The 4th edition of PATDC & SCE will see participation from MENA region including Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Algeria, Burkina Faso, Mali & Mauritania. A delegation of more than 100 business owners & traders from Pakistan will travel to Cairo for the exhibition. The exhibition will cover major trade sectors like Agriculture, Textile, Engineering, and Services.

Federal govt working on plan to build increased storage for LPG at Karachi port

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1703824524.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023