CCPO commends swift progress on police station development projects

LAHORE - Lahore CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana chaired a crucial meeting convened to review the progress on the development projects within the police department. The discussion primarily focused on the transfer of police stations to the Special Initiative Protocol and advancements in land acquisition for the construction of new police stations. During the session, it was reported that the construction and rehabilitation work for all police stations in the provincial capital would be finalised by December 31. Notably, civil works for 70 police stations have already reached completion. Expressing contentment with the pace of work, CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana extended congratulations to the dedicated officers and staff. The CCPO also granted approval for the establishment of new police stations under the Smart Police Stations Programme. The meeting provided updates on the identification process for Shirakot, Millat Park, Shadman, Samanabad, Ghalib Market, Islampura, and Batapur police stations, indicating the completion of this initial phase. CCPO Kamyana directed officers to proactively pursue matters related to police station construction and land acquisition, emphasising seamless coordination with relevant institutions. He stressed that supervisory officers should ensure the efficient completion of the upgradation work for the police stations under their oversight. Present at the meeting were DIG (Operations) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, SSP (Operations) Syed Ali Raza, SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir, and Divisional SPs.