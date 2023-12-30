Chairman Mao Zedong, the greatest leader of all time, changed the politics and econo­my of the entire world in the 20th century. When he was born on December 26, 1893, it was one of the worst times in Chinese his­tory. China had already lost the Opium War to England and oth­er European powers such as Ger­many, France, the USA, and Japan, all of which were exploiting Chi­na. The monarchy was weak, and Queen Cixi was preoccupied with personal matters. At that time, Chairman Mao sensed that Chi­na needed a new system where rights were observed at the grass­roots level. Mao, born in a small town near Changsha in the Hunan province, came from a farming family, respected in their area. I have personally visited Chairman Mao’s hometown and his house, where I looked at the books he used to read.

At a very young age, Mao began participating in the political rev­olution and delved deeply into the ideas of Karl Marx. Simulta­neously, China was undergoing a severe civil war with the capital­ist approach threatening the com­munists. The Japanese forces also attacked China. Being a vision­ary leader, Mao initially resolved conflicts with Chiang Kai-shek, and until the start of World War II, their primary objective was to expel outsiders from China. It is commonly believed that 7 to 30 million Chinese people died until the end of World War II. After Ja­pan’s defeat, the first world war ended, and social and political po­larisation resumed in China, tak­ing almost four years to conclude with the communist revolution­ary victory. Chiang Kai-shek was forced to leave the mainland and was expelled to Taiwan. However, the real changes were yet to come after the success of the revolution. October 1, 1949, marked the new beginning of China, but massive challenges still lay ahead.

The great leader, having done all he could, worked day and night for the People’s Republic of China. The first step was land reforms and the concept of cor­porate farming, essential to feed such a vast nation. Mao under­stood the importance of an in­dustrial revolution and sup­ported various projects to refine iron, a significant step forward. A true leader leads by exam­ple, and Mao set many examples for himself. During his 9,000 km journey, considered the lon­gest march in history, lasting al­most 370 days, millions of Chi­nese joined. Mao walked with his companions, wearing the same clothes and surviving on very lit­tle food. The revolutionary group even resorted to leaves and wood trash as food, and Mao ate the same as his followers.

The Mao family suffered nu­merous casualties; his brother was murdered at Xinjiang Prov­ince University, and his only son, who joined the Korean War, died fighting for his country. Mao nev­er expressed regret; his eyes re­mained dry. He acknowledged that all the soldiers who died were his son’s. Mao was a gen­uine friend of Pakistan. After the successful revolution, Paki­stan was one of the early coun­tries to recognize China as the People’s Republic of China. Mao was always very kind to Paki­stan, marking the border as very friendly between the two na­tions. After the revolution, the first plane to land on Chinese soil was from PIA. During the Indo-Pakistan war, China supported Pakistan on all diplomatic fronts, providing unconditional sup­port even during the 1971 war. Describing his abilities in a few lines is challenging, but I admire his wisdom, especially the way he transformed the population into a productive force. Today, we salute the leader who marked the beginning of a great era.

AMIR ALI,

Lahore.