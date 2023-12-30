Chairman Mao Zedong, the greatest leader of all time, changed the politics and economy of the entire world in the 20th century. When he was born on December 26, 1893, it was one of the worst times in Chinese history. China had already lost the Opium War to England and other European powers such as Germany, France, the USA, and Japan, all of which were exploiting China. The monarchy was weak, and Queen Cixi was preoccupied with personal matters. At that time, Chairman Mao sensed that China needed a new system where rights were observed at the grassroots level. Mao, born in a small town near Changsha in the Hunan province, came from a farming family, respected in their area. I have personally visited Chairman Mao’s hometown and his house, where I looked at the books he used to read.
At a very young age, Mao began participating in the political revolution and delved deeply into the ideas of Karl Marx. Simultaneously, China was undergoing a severe civil war with the capitalist approach threatening the communists. The Japanese forces also attacked China. Being a visionary leader, Mao initially resolved conflicts with Chiang Kai-shek, and until the start of World War II, their primary objective was to expel outsiders from China. It is commonly believed that 7 to 30 million Chinese people died until the end of World War II. After Japan’s defeat, the first world war ended, and social and political polarisation resumed in China, taking almost four years to conclude with the communist revolutionary victory. Chiang Kai-shek was forced to leave the mainland and was expelled to Taiwan. However, the real changes were yet to come after the success of the revolution. October 1, 1949, marked the new beginning of China, but massive challenges still lay ahead.
The great leader, having done all he could, worked day and night for the People’s Republic of China. The first step was land reforms and the concept of corporate farming, essential to feed such a vast nation. Mao understood the importance of an industrial revolution and supported various projects to refine iron, a significant step forward. A true leader leads by example, and Mao set many examples for himself. During his 9,000 km journey, considered the longest march in history, lasting almost 370 days, millions of Chinese joined. Mao walked with his companions, wearing the same clothes and surviving on very little food. The revolutionary group even resorted to leaves and wood trash as food, and Mao ate the same as his followers.
The Mao family suffered numerous casualties; his brother was murdered at Xinjiang Province University, and his only son, who joined the Korean War, died fighting for his country. Mao never expressed regret; his eyes remained dry. He acknowledged that all the soldiers who died were his son’s. Mao was a genuine friend of Pakistan. After the successful revolution, Pakistan was one of the early countries to recognize China as the People’s Republic of China. Mao was always very kind to Pakistan, marking the border as very friendly between the two nations. After the revolution, the first plane to land on Chinese soil was from PIA. During the Indo-Pakistan war, China supported Pakistan on all diplomatic fronts, providing unconditional support even during the 1971 war. Describing his abilities in a few lines is challenging, but I admire his wisdom, especially the way he transformed the population into a productive force. Today, we salute the leader who marked the beginning of a great era.
AMIR ALI,
Lahore.